Community sponsorship scheme to launch from autumn as government announces reforms to human rights and modern slavery laws aimed at tackling abuse of the immigration system

UK to open new refugee routes as ministers unveil asylum overhaul Community sponsorship scheme to launch from autumn as government announces reforms to human rights and modern slavery laws aimed at tackling abuse of the immigration system

The UK government on Tuesday announced that new safe and legal routes for refugees will begin rolling out from the autumn as part of wider reforms to the UK's immigration and asylum system.

The changes, confirmed ahead of the Immigration and Asylum Bill announced in the King's Speech, will include new refugee sponsorship schemes, reforms to the use of human rights laws in immigration cases, and changes to the modern slavery system.

Applications will open this autumn for organizations to sponsor refugees under a new community sponsorship scheme inspired by Canada's model, with the first arrivals expected in autumn 2027.

Universities will also be able to sponsor refugees through a study route, while a refugee work route is expected to open next year.

The Home Office said the number of arrivals would begin "small at first but build over time" and that all refugees would undergo biometric, criminality, and health checks, with refugee status determined in partnership with the UN Refugee Agency.

"Britain has always offered sanctuary to those fleeing war and persecution. But this system only survives if the public trusts that it is fair, controlled, and not open to abuse," Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said in a statement.

"I will open new legal routes for genuine refugees, while closing loopholes that have been too often abused. My goal is simple: to ensure we have an asylum system not just today, but for generations to come," she added.

The bill will also reform the application of Article 8 of the European Convention on Human Rights, which protects the right to private and family life.

The government said it would redefine "family" as immediate family members, except in exceptional circumstances, and introduce a tougher test making clear that deporting foreign national offenders is in the public interest and should only be blocked in the most exceptional cases.

The government also plans to remove modern slavery protections from foreign nationals who have received a custodial sentence, reject claims involving false documentation and refuse late claims made after removal action has begun unless there is a valid reason.

'Bitter disappointment'

Responding to the government announcements, Steve Valdez-Symonds, Amnesty International UK's Refugee and Migrant Rights Director, said: "The introduction of yet more immigration legislation in the final days of Keir Starmer's premiership, just before summer recess, will be a bitter disappointment for anyone hoping for a genuinely new direction from government."

"The Bill and a series of recent immigration announcements continue down a path laid by successive governments: reducing legal constraints on Home Office decision-making while making the immigration and asylum system increasingly punitive for migrants and refugees," he noted.

"Several proposals are deeply alarming: from attempts to weaken protections for families and sideline long-established human rights obligations to plans for a Home Office-controlled appeals system without legally qualified judges, and proposals to warehouse people seeking safety in mass barrack-style accommodation centers, deny them the right to work, and then present them with a bill for it," he added.