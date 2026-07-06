Airport suspends arrivals and departures until at least 6 pm local time as ash emissions continue

Volcanic ash from Mount Etna halts flights at Sicily's main airport Airport suspends arrivals and departures until at least 6 pm local time as ash emissions continue

All arriving and departing flights at Sicily's main airport remained suspended Monday after renewed eruptive activity at Mount Etna sent volcanic ash into the atmosphere, disrupting air traffic.

The operator of Catania–Fontanarossa Airport said in a statement that all arriving flights and departures would remain suspended until at least 6 pm local time (1400GMT) following volcanic activity overnight Sunday to Monday.

Passengers were urged not to travel to the airport without first checking with airlines the status of their flights.

The disruption follows heightened activity at Europe's most active volcano, as Italy's National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology reported intense Strombolian activity and ash emissions from a vent on the upper eastern flank of Etna's Voragine crater. The institute raised the Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation alert level to red as an ash column rose about 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) above the summit and drifted south and southeast.

The latest eruption followed an effusive phase that began in late June, with lava flows advancing on Etna's eastern flank before ash emissions intensified on Sunday, prompting airspace restrictions around Catania.

The airport operator also said more updates on flight operations would be issued as the situation develops.