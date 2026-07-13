UK lists Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as 'terror group' Decision follows fast-tracking of the National Security (State Threats) Act

The UK government listed Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror group on Monday, using new powers introduced under the National Security (State Threats) Act, according to media reports.

In a written statement to parliament, Security Minister Angela Eagle said the government had "identified activity linked to the IRGC involving threats to life and intimidation on UK soil," Sky News reported.

The government also designated the Islamic Movement of Companions of the Right (IMCR), which Sky News described as being linked to Iran.

The decision followed the fast-tracking of the National Security (State Threats) Act, as promised by Prime Minister Keir Starmer in April.

Following the designation, it is now a criminal offense to invite support for or express support for the groups, assist them in carrying out UK-related activities, engage in conduct likely to materially assist them, or accept or retain material benefits provided by or on their behalf, according to the report.