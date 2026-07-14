Too hot for a holiday: How heat is reshaping Europe's summer tourism European Travel Commission 2025 data reveal climate change affects 81% travelers

Despite rising temperatures, Mediterranean countries continue to dominate summer travel

Experts agree patterns gradually change with rise of coolcation, shoulder season travels

Heat waves in Europe have long ceased to be exceptional events. Instead, they have begun to become a defining feature of the continent's summers.

After an unusually early heat wave in May, the continent had little time to recover before another spell of extreme temperatures swept across Europe throughout June.

France, Italy and Spain were among the hardest-hit countries, with temperatures climbing above 40C (104F).

The impact has been severe. Spain's Health Ministry reported 1,028 deaths in June due to high temperatures, while France recorded 2,025 deaths between June 22-28.

Beyond the human toll, recurring heat waves are also raising questions about the long-term sustainability of southern Europe's reputation as the world's premier summer holiday destination.

Travel industry representatives and experts who spoke to Anadolu said such concerns are justified to some extent, although they stressed that the Mediterranean's appeal is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.

How heat affects summer tourism

“Extreme temperatures can reduce outdoor comfort, increase health risks, and place pressure on transport, energy and water infrastructure,” Mehri Khosravi, a senior research fellow at the University of East London, told Anadolu.

She pointed out that tourists are often more vulnerable to heat-related risks than local residents.

“They spend long periods outdoors, engage in physically demanding activities, and navigate unfamiliar environments without knowing where to find cooling spaces or healthcare,” Khosravi said.

According to the European Travel Commission's (ETC) sentiment survey for summer 2026, safety is the leading criterion when choosing a destination at 22%, followed by pleasant and stable weather at 15%.

Another ETC survey covering spring and summer 2025 found that 81% of Europeans say climate change affects how they travel. While 15% said they seek milder climates, 14% said they avoid destinations prone to extreme heat.

Mediterranean still a favorite

Despite rising temperatures, Mediterranean countries continue to dominate summer travel.

According to ETC's 2026 survey, Southern and Mediterranean Europe remain the top choice for spring and summer holidays, attracting 60% of travelers.

Aage Dunhaupt, director of communications at German travel agency TUI Group, said heat waves have not fundamentally altered demand for traditional beach holidays.

“Customers continue to actively seek sunshine destinations during the peak summer months,” Dunhaupt told Anadolu.

Similarly, Florencia Allo Moreno, West Europe general manager at Intrepid Travel, said the company has not seen significant numbers of inquiries or cancellations linked to high temperatures.

Rise of coolcation, shoulder-season travel

Although demand for Mediterranean destinations remains strong, experts agree that travel patterns are gradually changing.

“Intrepid has noticed a shift in booking patterns in summer hotspots like Italy and Greece, with more people opting to travel in the shoulder seasons of April/May or September/October rather than the peak summer months,” Moreno said.

She noted that Intrepid recorded a 17% increase in Italy bookings during the shoulder seasons.

“Rather than abandoning Mediterranean destinations altogether, many tourists appear to be adapting by travelling earlier or later in the season, choosing cooler regions within countries, or changing their daily activities to avoid the hottest parts of the day,” Khosravi said.

She said these changes reflect adaptation rather than a wholesale shift away from Mediterranean destinations.

Experts also pointed to the growing popularity of "coolcations," with travelers increasingly choosing cooler destinations during the summer months.

“We’ve seen this in Northern Europe - with a 22% increase in Intrepid’s Iceland bookings and a 30% increase in Intrepid’s Norway bookings for the 2026 summer season,” Moreno said.

Khosravi also said there is growing evidence of interest in coolcations, citing Norway, Sweden, Finland, Iceland, Scotland, Ireland and parts of northern coastal Europe.

Supporting that trend, ETC data for the fourth quarter of 2025 showed northern and central eastern European destinations recording increases in inbound tourism.

International arrivals rose in Finland (14.1%), Norway (12.9%), Poland (12.0%), Slovakia, (10.8%) and Hungary (9.3%) while international overnight stays increased in Lithuania (22.8%), Iceland (10.0%) and Latvia (8.5%).

“These figures signal a growing interest in cooler and off-the-beaten-track destinations, although the percentage growth stems from a relatively lower base," the ETC report said.

What about the future?

“The extreme heat means the tourism industry is having to plan, adapt and build resilience,” Moreno said.

She said peak tourism seasons in southern Europe could gradually shift toward spring and autumn, while the hottest summer months may eventually become the low season.

“This also means tourism is more evenly spread throughout the year, creating more employment opportunities for local people outside of the traditional summer season,” Moreno added.

Khosravi projected that both coolcations and shoulder-season travel are likely to continue growing.

“In the short term, tourism demand remains strong and many destinations continue to attract visitors despite heatwaves,” she said.

However, she warned that if travelers increasingly shift their holidays outside the hottest months over the long term, some Mediterranean economies could come under pressure.

Stefan Gossling, an expert on tourism at Sweden's Linnaeus University, said warmer temperatures may prompt some visitors to reconsider their travel choices, but "the small share of visitors turning to 'cooler' places remains white noise" within the broader context of continued growth in international tourism across Europe.

“I personally don't think the Med will lose its appeal soon, because it is also about the culture and food and environment, as well as price. Italy is not Denmark,” Gossling said.