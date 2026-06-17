UK forces Google to open up search data and make rankings fairer Competition regulator introduces 2 new conduct requirements under UK's year-old digital markets competition regime

The UK’s competition watchdog on Wednesday imposed legally binding rules on Google requiring greater transparency over search rankings and allowing users to share their data with rival services.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) introduced two new conduct requirements under the UK's year-old digital markets competition regime.

The measures target Google’s general search services, with the regulator aiming to protect both consumers and businesses.

Under the "Fair Ranking" rule, Google must use objective, non-discriminatory criteria to rank organic search results, including those in its AI-powered Overviews.

The tech giant will also have to give businesses advance notice of major ranking changes and create clear channels for them to raise complaints.

UK firms previously told the watchdog that sudden, unexplained changes to search rankings held them back from investing.

"Search is a vital gateway for businesses in the UK to reach customers, and clearer, predictable and more transparent ranking systems could give them greater scope to expand and invest," said Will Hayter, executive director for digital markets at the CMA.

The second requirement forces Google to let users port their search data to authorized third parties. This legally solidifies an existing voluntary process, allowing independent firms like rewards platforms or travel companies to offer personalized discounts and tailored suggestions. The CMA says the move puts UK user rights on par with those in the EU.

Google has been given six months to implement the fair ranking rules and three months to comply with the data portability mandate. The regulator will monitor compliance closely.

The decision is part of a broader crackdown by the UK.

Last year, the CMA designated Google and Apple as holding "strategic market status," and recently launched a similar investigation into Microsoft's business software ecosystem.