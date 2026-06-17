Slovenia president warns new government over Gaza, international law violations President cites concerns over constitutional order, institutional independence and human rights, including situation in Gaza

Slovenia's President Natasa Pirc Musar warned Wednesday that she would intervene if she sees threats to the constitutional order, institutional independence or human rights, and stressed the need to remain attentive to international law violations, including in Gaza, according to N1 Info.

“These values are neither left nor right for me… they are universal… they are my anchor, which I will not raise regardless of the direction of the daily political wind,” Pirc Musar said.

She made the remarks during a reception at the Presidential Palace in Ljubljana, where she met Prime Minister Janez Jansa and members of his new cabinet.

Pirc Musar said she would continue to “raise the alarm” whenever she assesses that constitutional principles, institutional independence or fundamental rights are under threat.

The president also said Slovenia must remain attentive to international law and human rights violations around the world, explicitly referring to Gaza in her remarks.

She called for stronger cooperation between the government and the opposition and urged a political culture based on dialogue and respect for democratic values.

Jansa said the government was taking office in “challenging times” and highlighted foreign policy, defense and demographic issues as key areas for cooperation with the presidency.