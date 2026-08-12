Move comes month after courts in New York announced ban on controversial glasses, which can record video while being worn

UK courts ban Meta smart glasses Move comes month after courts in New York announced ban on controversial glasses, which can record video while being worn

Courts in England and Wales have joined a number of restaurants, theaters and pubs in banning Meta smart glasses amid growing concerns over “spyware,” according to media reports.

The court service said anyone trying to enter court buildings with the glasses will have them confiscated and returned when they leave, The Guardian reported Tuesday exclusively.

The move comes a month after courts in New York announced a ban on the controversial glasses, which can record video footage while being worn.

His Majesty’s Courts & Tribunals Service (HMCTS), which is responsible for criminal, civil and family courts in England and Wales, has decided that Meta glasses will be confiscated from anyone entering its buildings.

“There are clear restrictions on taking images or videos within courts and tribunals which is why the use of Meta glasses is prohibited,” an HMCTS spokesperson told the British daily.

In the UK, taking images or videos inside court buildings without official permission is prohibited and can be prosecuted as contempt of court.