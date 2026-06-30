We expect the EU to advance its relations with Türkiye on the basis of objective criteria and merit, without discrimination,' Hakan Fidan says

Turkish foreign minister, senior EU officials discuss current Türkiye-EU relations We expect the EU to advance its relations with Türkiye on the basis of objective criteria and merit, without discrimination,' Hakan Fidan says

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Tuesday said that his meeting with senior EU officials, including foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas, addressed all current developments in Türkiye-EU relations, ranging from foreign policy and connectivity to trade, migration, and visa issues.

The meeting also addressed regional and global issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, Fidan said.

Pointing out President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's remarks on Türkiye's EU bid, Fidan reiterated that EU membership is still a strategic goal for Ankara.

He expressed readiness to strengthen the relations based on this understanding.

"We expect the EU to advance its relations with Türkiye on the basis of objective criteria and merit, without discrimination," Fidan said on the US social media company X.

"We hope that this joint visit to Türkiye by three senior members of the European Commission will mark an important step toward bringing Türkiye-EU relations to the level we desire," he concluded.

Fidan met with Kallas, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and European Commissioner for Internal Affairs and Migration Magnus Brunner in Ankara, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

The two-day visit of the European officials starting on Monday came ahead of the NATO summit in Ankara, which is scheduled for July 7-8.