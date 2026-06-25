'I was disappointed with Italy. I was disappointed with the UK...We were disappointed with Germany and France,' US president says

Trump criticizes NATO allies over Iran war support 'I was disappointed with Italy. I was disappointed with the UK...We were disappointed with Germany and France,' US president says

US President Donald Trump voiced frustration Wednesday with several NATO allies over insufficient support during the war with Iran.

Speaking alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House, Trump was asked whether he still believed some European allies had treated the US unfairly and what they could do to improve relations.

Trump said he had been "disappointed" by the response of several key NATO members, including Italy, the UK, Germany and France.

"I was disappointed with Italy. I was disappointed with the UK," he said. "We were disappointed with Germany and France. We're disappointed with most of them."

Trump accused Spain of failing to contribute sufficiently to the alliance's collective efforts.

"Spain is a horror show. Spain is terrible," he said. "They don't want to pay anything. They think they're in for a free ride."

Despite his criticism of several alliance members, Trump praised Rutte and said the two leaders would discuss recent developments and the role of NATO allies.

"I have great respect for this man," he said, referring to the NATO secretary general. "We're going to be discussing what took place, and we'll see what happened.”

