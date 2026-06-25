US president says he is going to upcoming NATO summit in Ankara 'out of respect to President Erdogan'

Trump says he may 'do something' to make Türkiye ‘very happy’ on fighter jets US president says he is going to upcoming NATO summit in Ankara 'out of respect to President Erdogan'

US President Donald Trump said he is likely to take a step that would make Türkiye “very happy” when asked about Ankara’s request for F-35 fighter jets and jet engines.

Asked by Yunus Paksoy of Turkish broadcaster CNN Turk whether he was going to Türkiye “with a big gift bag,” Trump pointed to Türkiye’s NATO membership.

“Look, he's a member of NATO. Some people don't consider himself (a NATO member), but he really is. He's a strong member of NATO,” Trump said during his meeting with NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte at the White House.

“Yeah, I’m going to probably do something that’s going to make him very happy,” he added.

Türkiye is getting ready to hos NATO leaders at a summit in the capital Ankara on July 7-8.

Rutte, for his part, said Türkiye has a "huge" defense industrial base.

Trump replied: "People don't know how big Türkiye is in terms of the military. It's very strong. They have a lot of our equipment, a very strong military, because of him."

The US president said that if the summit was not taking place in Türkiye and being hosted by Erdogan, "I don't think I would have gone to it."

"I'm going out of respect to President Erdogan," Trump said.