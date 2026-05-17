Police say animal could not be controlled and was shot dead by security forces near Leipzig

Tiger escapes private sanctuary in Germany, seriously injures man Police say animal could not be controlled and was shot dead by security forces near Leipzig

A 73-year-old man has been seriously injured after being attacked by a tiger at a private animal sanctuary near the German town of Schkeuditz, close to Leipzig, police said on Sunday.

According to a statement by local police, the tiger attacked the man, who was working at the facility, before escaping from the sanctuary.

Emergency services took the injured man to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

Following a search operation, the escaped tiger was spotted in a nearby garden area.

Authorities said the animal could not be controlled and was shot dead by security forces.

An investigation into the incident has been launched.