'For reasons of confidentiality, no further information can be provided,’ Swiss Foreign Ministry says

Switzerland says it’s facilitating US-Iran talks in ‘discreet, reliable’ setting 'For reasons of confidentiality, no further information can be provided,’ Swiss Foreign Ministry says

Switzerland is providing a “discreet and reliable setting” in Burgenstock for talks on the implementation of a memorandum of understanding signed by the US and Iran, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Saturday.

“Diplomats from various countries currently present are continuing their efforts to maintain the dialogue,” a ministry statement said.

“For reasons of confidentiality, no further information can be provided regarding those present or the discussions,” it added.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian electronically signed the “Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding,” mediated by Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The memorandum is intended to pave the way for ending the conflict launched by the US and Israel against Iran on Feb. 28 and reopening the Strait of Hormuz as part of de-escalation efforts.