Parliament authorizes government to deploy up to 300 personnel serving with KFOR

Switzerland approves additional troops for Kosovo peacekeeping mission Parliament authorizes government to deploy up to 300 personnel serving with KFOR

Switzerland's parliament approved an increase in the number of troops that can be deployed to the peacekeeping contingent in Kosovo, Swissinfo reported Tuesday.

The decision allows the government to deploy up to 300 military personnel to the Swisscoy contingent serving with the NATO-led Kosovo Force (KFOR), up from the previous limit of 215 troops.

Under the measure approved by both chambers of parliament, the Federal Council may send an additional contingent of up to 85 troops, if necessary.

The vote comes after parliament last week approved an extension of the Swisscoy mission until 2029.

A majority of lawmakers argued that the deployment serves Switzerland's security and migration interests, citing concerns that instability in the Western Balkans could increase migration pressure on the country.

The decision was taken against the backdrop of tensions between Kosovo's Serbian minority in the north and the government in Pristina.

Switzerland has participated in KFOR through its Swisscoy contingent since 1999. The deployment is reportedly the Swiss Army's largest mission abroad.

NATO announced Friday that it plans to reduce its KFOR peacekeeping force in Kosovo next year.

Around 4,600 troops are currently deployed with the mission.