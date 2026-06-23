Talks come after Downing Street confirmed Burnham was granted access to civil service briefings as Labour leadership candidate

Starmer, Burnham meet as UK enters leadership transition Talks come after Downing Street confirmed Burnham was granted access to civil service briefings as Labour leadership candidate

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Andy Burnham held their first meeting since Burnham's by-election victory in Makerfield last week, as the UK enters a period of political transition following the prime minister’s resignation.

The meeting came on Tuesday after Downing Street confirmed that Burnham had been granted access to civil service briefings in his role as a candidate in the Labour leadership contest, according to The Times daily.

Starmer announced his resignation on Monday, saying he would remain in office until a successor is chosen. His resignation has triggered a leadership race within the governing Labour Party that will determine the country's next prime minister.

A Downing Street spokesperson said the government would operate in a caretaker capacity during the contest.

“There will be no new major policy or spending commitments until a new prime minister is appointed,” the spokesperson said.

Despite that, ministers are expected to proceed with the publication of defense spending plans in the coming days.