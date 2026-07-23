Germany criticizes Trump over G20 summit snub of South Africa Excluding South Africa means sidelining important African voice, regional economic and political leader, says foreign minister

Germany's foreign minister on Thursday criticized US President Donald Trump’s announcement that South Africa would not be invited to the G20 summit in Florida in December.

"Excluding South Africa means sidelining an important African voice as well as a regional economic and political leader,” said Johann Wadephul at an event in Johannesburg.

"In times of growing global economic uncertainty, we need more cooperation, not less,” German Press Agency (dpa) cited him as saying.

Trump has accused South Africa of committing genocide against white farmers, a claim that historians, legal experts and the South African government say is historically inaccurate.

The US boycotted last year's G20 summit in Johannesburg.

Wadephul said the UN is increasingly unable to fulfill its role as its founding principles come under strain.

He said many countries, particularly in Africa, remain underrepresented in the organization, especially in the Security Council.

"There can be no representative United Nations without permanent African representation on the Security Council," he said.

Germany supports Africa in its plans to reform the Security Council. In June, Germany’s bid for a seat in the Security Council was unsuccessful, losing out to Portugal and Austria.