Wildfire burns 2,400 hectares near Arcachon Bay as hundreds of firefighters battle flames in Gironde

Over 12,000 evacuated as wildfire hits one of France's most popular tourist destinations Wildfire burns 2,400 hectares near Arcachon Bay as hundreds of firefighters battle flames in Gironde

More than 12,000 people had been evacuated as a wildfire continued to spread Thursday in Gironde, near Arcachon Bay, one of France's most popular tourist destinations, according to broadcaster BFM.

The fire, which broke out Wednesday, has already burned around 2,400 hectares of vegetation, according to local authorities.

The evacuations, carried out as a precautionary measure, affected six campsites and a residential area north of Cap-Ferret, a coastal area heavily visited by tourists during the summer season.

A total of around 8,800 people were evacuated from Claouey, in addition to the nearly 10,000 people evacuated the previous night, authorities said.

The operations were carried out "calmly," the Gironde prefecture said.

Around 700 firefighters were mobilized to fight the blaze, supported by two Canadair water-bombing aircraft, two Air Tractor aircraft and one Dash aircraft. Some 330 gendarmes were also deployed, including 140 departmental gendarmes and three mobile gendarmerie units.

The Bordeaux metropolitan area announced that it had made 255 camp beds available at the city's exhibition center to accommodate evacuees if needed.

Six members of the metropolitan citizen reserve were also mobilized alongside the Red Cross to support relief operations.

In the Var department in southern France, firefighters continued to battle another major wildfire that had burned around 2,500 hectares and forced the evacuation of about 400 people.

Authorities said the fire was no longer spreading but remained a concern due to weather conditions, with stronger winds expected later in the day.

French firefighters' unions have also warned of "permanent tensions" caused by increasing operational demands, with their spokesperson Eric Brocardi describing firefighters as "exhausted."

France has faced several severe wildfire seasons in recent years, with scientists warning that rising temperatures and prolonged dry conditions linked to climate change are increasing the risk of wildfires across Europe.