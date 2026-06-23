Italy’s Meloni may consider early election in April 2027 : Report Economy minister rules out snap election because key legislation still requires parliamentary approval

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni may consider calling early general elections in April 2027, according to a report Tuesday by the Il Giornale d’Italia newspaper.

The option of bringing forward the vote from the end of the legislature is reportedly being discussed within political circles in Rome.

The report said discussions have allegedly taken place with the office of President Sergio Mattarella, who holds constitutional authority over the dissolution of parliament and the calling of elections.

The timing of the next budget law is reportedly among the issues being considered in internal discussions.

Concerns have allegedly been raised within government circles about political and electoral timing, including the possible effect of a later vote.

“Let me give you a piece of news … in order to complete the parliamentary passage, we cannot vote in April,” Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told a conference organized by the La Verita newspaper.

Giorgetti said Italy could not hold elections in April as it would not leave enough time to complete parliamentary approval of legislation on devolving powers to regional authorities.

He said Italy still had a chance of exiting the EU's excessive deficit procedure later this year, noting that the 2025 deficit stood at 3.1% of GDP, slightly above the EU’s 3% threshold.

The government and the President’s office have not publicly confirmed the reports.