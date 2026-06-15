'Russia-linked' men found guilty of attacks on UK premier's properties Ukrainian national Lavrynovych, Romanian national Carpiuc acted on instructions from Russian-speaking contact, court told

Two men have been found guilty at the Old Bailey court of carrying out a series of arson attacks targeting a vehicle and properties linked to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, according to British media reports on Monday.

Ukrainian national Roman Lavrynovych, 22, and Romanian national Stanislav Carpiuc, 27, were acting on instructions from an unidentified Russian-speaking contact using the name “El Money,” the court was informed.

Prosecutors told the court the organizer communicated via Telegram and promised Lavrynovych a payment in cryptocurrency.

The attacks took place in May last year and included the burning of a vehicle in Kentish Town, north London, which had previously belonged to Starmer.

Days later, fires were started at the entrance of a flat in Islington where he had once lived, followed by an attack on his constituency home.

Prosecutors said the incidents were carefully planned and intended to intimidate Starmer and create wider public fear. Counter Terrorism Policing London said the operation appeared designed to cause disruption and alarm.

The court heard that Lavrynovych said he had been pressured by the online contact, who allegedly demanded the fires be filmed and shared to prove they had been carried out. Carpiuc told the court he had been drinking in a pub in Notting Hill at the time of some of the incidents.

Carpiuc from Romford and Lavrynovych from Sydenham both denied conspiracy to damage property and related arson charges.