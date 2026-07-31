Police say 14 large packages of ecstasy, 1 package containing methamphetamine found in suspect’s luggage

Malaysian pilot detained in Indonesia over alleged 25-kg drug haul Police say 14 large packages of ecstasy, 1 package containing methamphetamine found in suspect’s luggage

A Malaysian pilot was detained in Indonesia’s capital, Jakarta, for allegedly carrying 25 kilograms (55 pounds) of drugs, including more than 70,000 ecstasy capsules, officials said Friday.

Eko Hadi Santoso, director of drug crimes at the Indonesian National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency, said the suspect, identified by the initials MSBO, was arrested Tuesday at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport, according to state-run Antara news agency.

Authorities found 14 large packages of ecstasy and one package containing methamphetamine after customs officers detected a suspicious item in the suspect’s luggage and conducted a further inspection.

Santoso said authorities seized 70,114 drug capsules with a “total net weight of 25,194.83 grams.”

Police said the suspect was paid 50,000 Malaysian ringgit (about $12,200) to transport the drugs and had previously completed two smuggling operations.

A urine test also detected traces of ecstasy and methamphetamine, according to Santoso.

MSBO remains in custody as the investigation continues and faces drug trafficking charges under Indonesia’s Narcotics Law.