Record-breaking temperatures forecast as heat wave grips western Europe France, Portugal, Spain, UK brace for high temperatures throughout week

Western European countries continued to brace for temperatures nearing 40C (104F) on Monday as a heat wave intensified across the region following a weekend of unusually hot weather.

After several temperature records were broken Thursday and Friday across France, more are expected to fall later this week, according to national weather service Meteo-France.

The heat is forecast to intensify through Thursday, with temperatures expected to reach 39C (102.2F) in Bordeaux, 36C (96.8F) in Lyon and 35C (95F) in Paris.

Portugal is also bracing for high temperatures above 30C (86F) across the country, according to the national weather service IPMA.

Six districts are under a yellow weather warning Monday due to forecasts of heavy showers that could include hail, thunderstorms and strong wind gusts.

Spain has also issued warnings for storms and temperatures exceeding 34C (93.2F) along the northern coast, according to the Spanish weather service AEMET.

AEMET said the episode of “extraordinarily high temperatures for this time of year” was expected to continue throughout the week.

The UK is also gripped by the heat wave, with temperatures of up to 35C (95F) forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

The country’s all-time May temperature record, set in 1922, stands at 32.8C (91F), according to the Met Office.​​​​​​​

