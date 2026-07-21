‘No Polish drone has been sent to the Middle East,’ says defense minister

Poland denies its drone downed over Iran, says none of its systems deployed ‘No Polish drone has been sent to the Middle East,’ says defense minister

Poland on Tuesday dismissed reports that a Polish-made drone was shot down over Iran.

"No Polish drone has been sent to the Middle East," Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said on US social media company X, responding to online reports suggesting a Polish unmanned aerial vehicle had been shot down over Iran.

He stressed that Poland's military equipment is intended for the country's own defense and for fulfilling its commitments on NATO's eastern flank, rejecting suggestions that Polish-operated drones were involved in the conflict in the Middle East.

The denial came after reports on social media and in some foreign outlets claimed that a Polish drone had been intercepted over Iranian territory. Polish authorities have not identified the source of the reports.

Warsaw has in recent months repeatedly sought to counter what officials describe as disinformation related to defense and security, warning that false reports can form part of broader information operations.

On Monday, Kosiniak-Kamysz warned that Russia could use captured Ukrainian drones as part of provocations and said the issue would be discussed by the government's security committee. He added that Poland continues to face a high level of security threats, including cyberattacks, GPS interference, and attempts to test the country's air-defense systems.

Poland has also consistently maintained that key elements of its air-defense capability remain dedicated to protecting national territory and NATO's eastern flank.