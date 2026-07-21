Firefighters were responding to fire near Bordeaux-Merignac Airport, says interior minister

2 firefighters die battling blaze near airport in southwestern France Firefighters were responding to fire near Bordeaux-Merignac Airport, says interior minister

Two firefighters died Tuesday while battling a building fire near Bordeaux-Merignac Airport in southwestern France, Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said, according to broadcaster France Info.

"Two firefighters died while fighting a building fire" near the airport, Nunez told lawmakers at the National Assembly, adding that he had been informed of the deaths by the prefect of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region and the Gironde department.

The minister said he would travel to the scene.

The fire broke out shortly after 2 pm local time (1200GMT).

It reportedly started as a brush fire before spreading and producing large plumes of smoke visible across western Bordeaux.

The incident came as hot weather and prolonged drought continued to increase wildfire risks across France.

On Monday, Meteo-France placed 27 departments under a high forest fire risk alert.