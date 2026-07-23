Campaign group backs 2% annual tax on wealth above $13.3M as way to create fairer society while funding investment across country

More than 120 British millionaires tell new prime minister 'tax us, we’re proud to pay' Campaign group backs 2% annual tax on wealth above $13.3M as way to create fairer society while funding investment across country

More than 120 wealthy Britons, including former footballer Gary Lineker and music producer Brian Eno, have urged new Prime Minister Andy Burnham to introduce higher taxes on the UK's wealthiest, arguing they should contribute more to tackling inequality and investing in public services.

In an open letter organized by Patriotic Millionaires, the signatories said, "We can afford it. We're not talking about higher taxes on those who get up and go to work for their income every day, but on the very richest whose income is derived from the wealth they hold."

The campaign group backs a 2% annual tax on wealth above £10 million ($13.3 million), describing it as a way to create a fairer society while funding investment across the country.

"Millionaires are a patriotic bunch," the letter stated. "We love this country and we want it to succeed. But success requires investment and a primary source of untouched capital investment is sitting with us, in untaxed potential."

Other signatories include film director Richard Curtis, former Greggs managing director Ian Gregg, crime writer Val McDermid and equality campaigner Gary Stevenson.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Emma Reynolds told Sky News that she welcomed the willingness of the wealthy to contribute more but stressed any significant tax reforms would be announced at a Budget.

"I welcome the fact that people of good means are saying that they want to pay more. They can pay more," she said, pointing to the Treasury's voluntary donation scheme.

Brian Eno argued on BBC Radio Lincolnshire that the tax system is "very generous to rich people."

"If you're wealthy, you don't pay very much tax but hire a clever bunch of accountants who somehow get you off that," he said.

He rejected suggestions that higher taxes would trigger a mass exodus of wealthy people, insisting, "Of course a few people will," arguing most remain because they value strong public services and do not want to see widespread poverty.