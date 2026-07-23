Around 650 deaths seen on June 27, during heat wave, preliminary mortality data show

Belgium sees one of its deadliest days of 21st century during June heat wave Around 650 deaths seen on June 27, during heat wave, preliminary mortality data show

Belgium saw one of its highest daily death tolls of the 21st century during the June heat wave, according to preliminary mortality data published Thursday by the national statistics office Statbel.

Data showed that around 650 people died on June 27 and 640 on June 28 – among the deadliest days seen this century.

Only April 8 and April 10, 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic, saw comparable or higher daily death tolls, with 641 and 675 deaths, respectively, according to Statbel.

The preliminary figures cover this June, when a heat wave was seen in Uccle, in the southern Brussels-Capital Region, on June 17-28, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute.

Statbel reported 9,741 deaths across Belgium in June, including 5,351 in Flanders, 3,582 in Wallonia, and 808 in the Brussels-Capital Region.

The agency said the data was based on an extract from the National Register from July 18 and represents all-cause mortality.

Statbel stressed that the figures are preliminary and cannot, on their own, be used to conclude that excess mortality occurred or establish a causal link with the heat wave.

It said assessing excess mortality requires further analysis, taking into account expected mortality, the population's age structure, the health situation, local conditions, and comparisons with previous years.

Final mortality and population statistics for 2026 are expected to be published in mid-2027.