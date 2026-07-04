Highway, several access roads blocked as around 20,000 protesters move toward downtown Erfurt

Massive protests mar far-right AfD party congress in eastern Germany Highway, several access roads blocked as around 20,000 protesters move toward downtown Erfurt

Mass protests on Saturday overshadowed the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party congress in the eastern city of Erfurt, media reports said.

According to police, about 20,000 people were participating in various protests in downtown Erfurt. Larger marches, some with several thousand participants, were moving toward downtown and the convention center.

The police also reported several street blockades.

Meanwhile, a nearby highway was closed to all traffic, the city of Erfurt and the police announced early Saturday.

According to police, several thousand protesters had initially blocked a section of the highway near Erfurt on Saturday morning. In addition, several access roads into the city were blocked by protesters, while public transportation came to a partial standstill.

The anti-immigrant AfD party, Germany's largest opposition group, has been monitored by the domestic intelligence agency for several years on suspicion of anti-constitutional activities.​​​​​​​