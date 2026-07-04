Shehbaz Sharif, along with high-level delegation, arrived in Tehran on Friday to attend former supreme leader's funeral ceremony

'Pakistan stands with Iran,' says Pakistan's premier as he attends Khamenei's funeral Shehbaz Sharif, along with high-level delegation, arrived in Tehran on Friday to attend former supreme leader's funeral ceremony

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said his country stands with Iran as he attended the funeral of the Islamic Republic's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was assassinated in a US-Israeli bombing on Feb. 28.

"Paid my respects and conveyed deepest condolences on behalf of the government and people of Pakistan to the government and brotherly people of Iran at the funeral ceremony of the late Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Shaheed Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei," Sharif said in a post on US social media company X.

"As a brotherly neighbor, Pakistan stands with Iran in this time of grief," he added.

Sharif, along with a high-level delegation that includes Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran on Friday to attend Khamenei's funeral ceremony.

"The late Supreme Leader’s wisdom, leadership and profound influence on Iran and the wider region will be remembered for generations," he further said.

Pakistan has taken center stage as it mediated between the US and Iran, which led to a ceasefire in April and the subsequent signing of the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding last month.

The memorandum of understanding brought a formal end to their months-long war, amid continued allegations of ceasefire violations.