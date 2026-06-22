Over 75,000 people expected to attend more than 1,000 events as London faces extreme heat warning

London Climate Action Week spotlights zero waste for 1st time Over 75,000 people expected to attend more than 1,000 events as London faces extreme heat warning

London Climate Action Week is featuring zero waste as a dedicated area of focus for the first time, with a Türkiye-led Zero Waste Hub opening Monday.

The eighth edition of London Climate Action Week, one of the world's largest independent climate mobilization platforms, is being held from June 20-28, with more than 75,000 participants expected to attend over 1,000 events across London.

The Zero Waste Hub, located in the Fleet Street Quarter, will serve as a platform for policymakers, businesses, investors, researchers and community leaders to explore how circular-economy principles can be translated into practical climate action.

​​​​​​​Led by Türkiye as part of the Road to COP31 Antalya program, the hub will bring together discussions on issues including recycling, sustainable finance, food systems, technology, responsible artificial intelligence, fashion and textiles and climate philanthropy.

Türkiye's Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum, who also serves as president of COP31, delivered a keynote address at the Climate Innovation Forum on Monday, one of the flagship events of the week.

Kurum outlined Türkiye's priorities ahead of the climate summit, which will be held in the Turkish resort city of Antalya in November.

Nick Mabey, founding director and chief executive of climate think tank E3G, which helped establish London Climate Action Week and hosts its secretariat, said leaders and ministers from nearly 30 countries are expected to take part in events throughout the week.

He said international cooperation would be one of the central themes of this year's gathering.

Rachel Kyte, the UK's special representative for climate, also addressed the forum, pointing to the growing impact of extreme weather events driven by climate change.

Her remarks came as London remains under an extreme heat warning, with temperatures forecast to reach 40C (104F) on Wednesday, according to the Met Office.

Kyte stressed the need to scale up investment in resilience, particularly in countries most vulnerable to the effects of climate change, while also improving access to climate finance.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to address participants on Tuesday ahead of COP31, focusing on steps governments, businesses, investors and local authorities should take in response to the climate and energy crises.

*Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul