Annual consumer inflation rises to 3.2% in May, above market expectations, as gasoline prices jump 33% from year earlier

Canada inflation hits highest level since 2023 in May on gasoline surge Annual consumer inflation rises to 3.2% in May, above market expectations, as gasoline prices jump 33% from year earlier

Canada’s annual inflation rate rose to its highest level in more than two years in May, driven mainly by a sharp increase in gasoline prices, official data showed Monday.

The consumer price index increased 3.2% year-on-year in May, up from 2.8% in April, Statistics Canada said.

The figure marked the highest annual inflation reading since December 2023 and came above market expectations of around 3%.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 1% in May.

Gasoline prices were the main factor behind the acceleration, rising 33% from a year earlier as energy markets were affected by tensions in the Middle East.

Excluding gasoline, annual inflation stood at 2.2%, while inflation excluding food and energy rose to 1.6%.

The average of the Bank of Canada’s preferred core inflation measures, CPI-trim and CPI-median, was unchanged at 2.1%, suggesting that underlying price pressures remained more contained than the headline figure.

Air transportation prices also rose sharply in May, increasing 7.4% after falling 1.7% in April.

Food inflation accelerated to 3.8% from 3.5% in the previous month, partly due to higher prices for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Shelter inflation continued to ease, slowing to 1.7% year-on-year from 1.8% in April.

Statistics Canada data showed that price pressures became less broad-based, with 35% of goods and services in the consumer basket rising at or above an annual pace of 3% in May, down from 45% in December.

By province, inflation was 2.6% in Ontario, 3.6% in Quebec and 3.7% in Alberta.

Following the data, the Canadian dollar strengthened against the US dollar, while short-term government bond yields edged higher as investors assessed the outlook for Bank of Canada monetary policy.

