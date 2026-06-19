'Certain results must be put on the table,’ Gitanas Nauseda says

Lithuanian president ties foreign minister's future to China ties, Taiwan commitments 'Certain results must be put on the table,’ Gitanas Nauseda says

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said Friday that Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys' future in office will depend on progress in restoring relations with China and fulfilling commitments to Taiwan.

“Certain results must be put on the table,” Nauseda told reporters in Brussels.

“If they are satisfactory, everything will be fine and I hope that Budrys will be able to continue in office. If not, then we will look at the matter differently.”

Nauseda said he considers Budrys a “good minister” and sought to distance him from broader political criticism within the ruling coalition.

“I distance myself from all other aspects, which are sometimes the real reason why Budrys’ work is criticized,” the president said, adding that policy should be guided “primarily by the interests of the country.”

He said there had been no fundamental disagreement between him and the foreign minister over Lithuania's foreign policy direction.

Nauseda also said he would discuss government appointments with the prime minister-designate next week.

Budrys, a non-partisan politician and former national security adviser to Nauseda, has faced criticism from members of the ruling coalition over Lithuania's China policy and its approach to relations with Taiwan.