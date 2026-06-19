At least 8M barrels of crude oil moved through strait on Thursday aboard 4 supertankers, including 6.2M barrels from Saudi Arabia and 1.8M from UAE

Hormuz traffic rebounds as 25 commercial ships cross key oil chokepoint in one day At least 8M barrels of crude oil moved through strait on Thursday aboard 4 supertankers, including 6.2M barrels from Saudi Arabia and 1.8M from UAE

Cargoes headed mainly to Japan and South Korea, while LNG, oil products and fertilizer shipments are bound for Pakistan, Singapore, India, China



Commercial vessel traffic through the Strait of Hormuz rose to its highest level since the beginning of June, with 25 ships crossing the strategic waterway on Thursday following the implementation of a US-Iran memorandum that includes reopening the chokepoint and lifting the US naval blockade on Iran.

Iran and the US reached a 14-point memorandum on June 14 through a Pakistan-mediated negotiation process, aimed at ending the war and resolving disputes through talks. The document, known as the Islamabad Memorandum, entered into force on June 18 after it was signed digitally by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions to end the war, including in Lebanon, reopen the Strait of Hormuz and lift the US maritime blockade on Iran.

The strait had drawn close market attention after commercial traffic through the waterway slowed sharply following the start of the US-Israel attacks on Iran on Feb. 28.

According to data compiled by Anadolu from analytics firm Kpler and MarineTraffic, a total of 25 vessels carrying liquefied natural gas, crude oil, oil products, fertilizer, dry bulk and containers crossed the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday. Nine of the ships were identified as laden.

Four supertankers alone carried at least 8 million barrels of crude oil through the strait.

Three of the supertankers were carrying 6.2 million barrels of Saudi crude, of which more than 4 million barrels are headed to Japan and South Korea. The destination of 2.1 million barrels aboard the Saudi-flagged tanker Jaham has not yet been identified.

The Tenzan, a supertanker carrying 1.8 million barrels of crude loaded in the United Arab Emirates, is also sailing toward Japan.

The French-flagged LNG tanker Mraikh is transporting 169,000 cubic meters of LNG loaded at Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility to Pakistan.

The Hong Kong-flagged tanker Tong Lin Wan is carrying 592,000 barrels of clean petroleum products loaded in the UAE, with MarineTraffic data showing the vessel is headed for Singapore.

Two laden dry bulk carriers that crossed the strait are transporting fertilizer to India and China.

MarineTraffic data showed 12 commercial vessels crossed the strait on June 14, followed by 10 on June 15, 14 on June 16 and seven on June 17.

Since the start of the war on Feb. 28, many commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz have either been under sanctions or identified as part of the so-called shadow fleet.

A large share of recent commercial crossings has also taken place through Iranian territorial waters, a route commonly referred to as the “Iran route.”

* Writing by Mucahithan Avcioglu in Istanbul