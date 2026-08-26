Lithuania declares nationwide emergency for storm damage

Lithuania declared a nationwide “extreme situation” Wednesday after a severe weekend storm caused extensive damage to crops, livestock and agricultural infrastructure, public broadcaster LRT reported.

Agriculture Minister Kestutis Mazeika said the measure would help affected farmers meet their obligations and allow the government to seek assistance from the European Commission and use state reserve funds to reduce losses.

Preliminary assessments indicate that western Lithuania was hit the hardest, with between 30% and 60% of crops damaged in some areas.

About 56,000 hectares (138,379 acres) of crops may have been affected, according to Mazeika.

Power outages also caused losses to livestock, poultry and mushroom farms. Communications disruptions have made it difficult to assess the full extent of the damage.

Four municipalities have already declared emergencies, said Mazeika, adding that storm-related damage has also been reported in other areas.