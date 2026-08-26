Current and former politicians have taken jobs, advisory roles, and other support from companies involved in AI

British politicians under scrutiny as many move into AI industry roles: Report Current and former politicians have taken jobs, advisory roles, and other support from companies involved in AI

Concerns are growing over links between senior UK politicians and the artificial intelligence industry as the government pushes to make the UK an “AI superpower.”

A number of current and former politicians have taken donations, hospitality, advisory roles, or jobs with companies involved in AI and wider technology, according to a report by Scottish daily The National.

The House of Commons Science, Innovation and Technology Committee is examining the issue, while Labour MP Alex Sobel has raised concerns about the influence of major technology companies.

“I am deeply concerned tech companies may be using their huge buying power to water down much-needed regulation by hiring those who have served at the highest level of previous governments,” he said.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken advisory roles with AI firm Anthropic and Microsoft.

The Advisory Committee on Business Appointments (Acoba) said his position could potentially offer “unfair access and influence” given his “significant interest in UK Government policy.”

Sunak was barred from lobbying the Government on Anthropic’s behalf and said his work would be internally focused. He has also said earnings from the roles would be donated to charity.

Former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair’s Institute for Global Change, which is funded primarily by US tech billionaire Larry Ellison as well as companies including Amazon and Microsoft, has also advised the Treasury on the use of AI across government.

Other figures with links to the sector include former Chancellor of the Exchequer George Osborne, who joined OpenAI to lead its international expansion, and former Deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg, who previously ran public policy for Meta and is now an AI investor.

Current MP Tom Tugendhat has taken a paid advisory role with AI-powered insights firm Brox.ai.

Acoba said the risk of the role being perceived as a reward for decisions made in office was low, while imposing restrictions including a two-year ban on lobbying the UK government for the company.

The developments come amid reports that Labour government ministers have held more than 200 meetings with Silicon Valley firms in less than two years.