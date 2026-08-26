European football governing body reportedly receives assurances that plans to sell stakes in World Cup, other competitions will not be revived

UEFA set to lift threat to boycott FIFA competitions: Report European football governing body reportedly receives assurances that plans to sell stakes in World Cup, other competitions will not be revived

UEFA is set to lift its threat to boycott FIFA competitions after receiving assurances that plans to sell stakes in the World Cup and other major tournaments to private investors will not be revived, the BBC reported Wednesday.

It is expected to be formally discussed Thursday at a meeting of UEFA's Executive Committee in Monaco.

The dispute began after FIFA unveiled its FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) proposal on July 28.

The plan involved creating a company that would control commercial rights to the World Cup and other FIFA competitions, and selling a stake in it to private investors.

Amid widespread opposition, UEFA's 55 member associations unanimously agreed July 30 to boycott FIFA competitions unless the plan was withdrawn "in its entirety" and binding assurances were provided that FIFA would never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership.

FIFA withdrew the proposal Aug. 1 following criticism from UEFA, the Asian Football Confederation and CONCACAF, the governing body for football in North and Central America and the Caribbean.

The withdrawal met UEFA's first condition, but FIFA did not initially provide assurances that a similar proposal would not be introduced in another form.

UEFA said Aug. 6 that its conditions for ending the proposed boycott had not been met.

"First, the proposals to sell off the major competitions had to be withdrawn and secondly, assurances have to be made that such attempts to disfigure the game in this way will never be made again," UEFA said at the time.

"These conditions have not been met."

Following several weeks of private discussions, UEFA has now reportedly received the requested assurances that the proposal will not be revived, clearing the way for the boycott threat to be lifted.

The move would allow six European teams to participate in the FIFA Under-20 Women's World Cup, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 5 in Poland.

"FIFA is pleased that all qualified teams will be participating in the upcoming FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup," said a FIFA spokesperson. "FIFA strongly believes that football has the power to unite, even in challenging circumstances, and looks forward to welcoming all teams and players to Poland."

Despite the expected withdrawal of the boycott threat, pressure on FIFA President Gianni Infantino remains.

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin said Monday that he would not run for the FIFA presidency but renewed his demand for Infantino to step down or face a challenger in next March's election.

"One option is that he realizes that he doesn't have the support, and that's not only a political support of the ones who vote, but the political support of football community, the political support of fans, the political support of the players, former players, coaches," said Ceferin. "And the second option that he goes to the elections in March, but in that case, I think he will have a candidate against him. I don't know yet who."