French security, military chiefs warn of rising drone, hybrid warfare threats Domestic intelligence chief warns of possible ‘more direct, violent hostile actions’ on French soil

France needs to adapt its defense capabilities to the growing use of drones in warfare, the French Armed Forces chief said Wednesday.

“I think there is an essential need for adaptation in the defense sector. The use of drones is a reality,” Gen. Fabien Mandon said at the opening of the Medef business conference in Paris.

He said the scale of drone use in the Russia-Ukraine war showed the need for a shift in defense planning.

“Every night, roughly 800 to 1,000 drones are launched from Ukraine toward Russia,” Mandon said, adding that Russia has similar production capabilities.

He said that France has a defense model that is “extremely effective against the threats we have known, namely threats involving major pieces of equipment, difficult to design, and high-value targets.”

But, he added, adversaries have increasingly developed cheaper systems that can be produced in large quantities.

“We have just updated a military programming law to further expand the use of drones and integrate this element of attrition, because every drone that crosses a border must be stopped,” he said.

He added, however, that France's current defensive weapons are not being produced in sufficient quantities to counter large-scale drone flows.

At the same conference, Celine Berthon, head of the General Directorate for Internal Security (DGSI), warned that France could face more direct and violent hybrid operations.

“The discovery of an explosive drone in Leipzig, which was most likely intended to target an aircraft designed to support the Ukrainian army, is a signal that we must consider more direct, violent hostile actions that could occur on our national territory,” said Berthon.

She said potential targets could include defense companies and subcontractors, as well as strategic production, energy and communications sectors.

“In the context of the hardening of the Russian posture in particular, we must take into account the possibility of a hardening and aggravation of the threats that weigh on companies,” she added.

In early August, an explosive-laden drone was reportedly discovered in a secured cargo area at Leipzig Airport in eastern Germany, near Ukrainian cargo aircraft. A second drone allegedly struck a DHL cargo plane, while a third was reportedly found days later in a field west of the airport.