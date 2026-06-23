Trial expected to last months, could set important precedent for future claims against Church

Largest-ever compensation claim puts Poland's Catholic Church on trial for clerical abuse Trial expected to last months, could set important precedent for future claims against Church

A district court in Katowice started hearing what is believed to be the largest compensation claim ever brought against the Catholic Church in Poland by a victim of clerical sexual abuse.

Janusz Szymik, now in his 40s, is seeking 20 million zlotys ($5.3 million) in damages from the Archdiocese of Katowice in southwest Poland. He said he was sexually abused and raped hundreds of times as a child during the 1980s by a Catholic priest.

Szymik's alleged abuser, the late Jan Wodniak, was never criminally convicted, although church investigations acknowledged that abuse had taken place. Previous court rulings established the liability of the archdiocese and awarded Szymik compensation. The new lawsuit seeks a far larger sum, which his lawyers argue reflects the scale of the abuse and its lifelong consequences.

The Archdiocese of Katowice has previously expressed regret for the abuse and apologized to Szymik, but disputes the scale of the compensation being sought.

The proceedings are expected to continue for months and could set an important precedent for future claims against the Church in Poland.

Poland, one of Europe's most Catholic countries, has seen in recent years high-profile documentaries, investigative reports and court cases bringing testimony from victims into the spotlight.

The Catholic Church remains one of Poland's most influential institutions, though public trust has declined in the past decade. Surveys show falling church attendance, particularly among younger Poles.