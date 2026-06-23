Czech president files Constitutional Court action for NATO summit delegation dispute Pavel challenges government decision on participation in NATO summit in Ankara

President Petr Pavel filed a jurisdictional complaint with the Constitutional Court following a dispute with the government on the composition of the Czech delegation in the upcoming NATO summit in Ankara, Czech Radio reported Tuesday.

The President’s Office said Pavel is seeking a ruling requiring the government not to take administrative or other measures that would prevent the head of state from exercising his constitutional powers.

It said the president considers the government’s decision to exclude him from the delegation an “unprecedented” step affecting the scope of presidential authority.

Prime Minister Andrej Babis said he respects the president’s decision to bring the matter before the court.

He added that the situation was “unfortunate” in terms of relations between the country’s top constitutional officials.