No information provided by officials on extent of damage, casualties

At least 6 missiles hit Iran's Qeshm Island amid new US strikes No information provided by officials on extent of damage, casualties

At least six missiles hit Qeshm Island, and the explosions were heard in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas early Sunday as the US carried out a new round of strikes against Iran.

Several explosions were heard in areas of Qeshm Island between 3.38 am and 3.45 am local time, Tasnim News reported.

Statements on the attacks have not yet been made by authorities.

No information was provided on the extent of possible damage and casualties by officials.

The state-run IRNA news agency reported that residents in parts of Bandar Abbas and Qeshm heard explosions shortly before 4 am local time.

The cause and precise locations of the blasts were initially under investigation.

The Mehr News outlet later reported that a site near Qeshm was struck at approximately 3.40 am, describing the incident as a US military attack.

Washington announced that it launched a new wave of airstrikes Saturday against Iran on orders from the commander-in-chief, the US military’s Central Command (CENTCOM) wrote on American social media platform X.

"Today at 6 p.m. ET, U.S. forces began launching new airstrikes against Iran at the Commander in Chief’s direction. The strikes are designed to further degrade Iran’s ability to threaten commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and swiftly punish Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces who launched attacks against American service members in Jordan last night," it said.

American service members were killed, and one is missing after Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks in Jordan on Friday, CENTCOM said Saturday.