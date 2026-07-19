First explosions heard in capital at 1.30 am local time as air raid alerts activated across central, eastern parts of country

At least 7 injured as Russian ballistic missile barrage strikes Kyiv: Ukraine First explosions heard in capital at 1.30 am local time as air raid alerts activated across central, eastern parts of country

At least seven people were injured and several residential buildings were damaged or set on fire after a large-scale Russian ballistic missile attack struck Kyiv early Sunday, local media reported.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said six of the injured were taken to the hospital, while one person received treatment at the scene.

Five others were rescued from damaged buildings.

The first explosions were heard in the capital at about 1.30 am local time as air raid alerts were activated across the central and eastern parts of the country.

Additional blasts were heard at approximately 2.09 am and 2.13 am, with dozens of missiles reportedly launched within roughly one hour.

At about 2.38 am, more ballistic missile explosions shook Kyiv as the Russian attack continued.

Monitoring channels reported 31 ballistic missiles and at least eight Zircon hypersonic missiles were directed at the capital.

Ukraine’s Air Force has not confirmed the total number of missiles used in the attack, but said several waves of ballistic missiles had been heading toward Kyiv since 1.24 am.

Damage across Kyiv

Falling debris triggered a fire in a dormitory in the Dniprovskyi district, while smoke was seen near a shopping center, according to Klitschko.

“In the Desnyanskyi district, a strike hit the grounds of a commercial property. Vehicle fires have also been reported,” he said, adding that a warehouse was also on fire.

In the Solomyanskyi district, a Russian missile strike caused fires on the roof of a supermarket and a nearby residential building.

At another site in the district, debris landed near a nine-story building and shattered windows. Klitschko said one person was rescued from the second floor.

Four more were rescued from a burning five-story apartment building in the Solomyanskyi district.

“In the Shevchenkivskyi district, the three-story wing of an administrative building is on fire as a result of falling debris. More than 10 parked cars have also been damaged,” said Klitschko, adding that windows had been blown out in a nearby residential building and fires had broken out in surrounding structures.

Authorities also received reports that a residential building in the Sviatoshynskyi district had been hit.

An overnight Ukrainian drone attack in Russia killed eight people and injured dozens, Russian authorities claimed Saturday.

In the city of Kotovsk, drones struck a warehouse belonging to an online retailer, killing seven and injuring 25, Tambov region Gov. Evgeny Pervyshov said on Telegram.

He added that the fire at the warehouse had been extinguished, while emergency crews continued working at the scene.

In the Moscow region, one person was killed and 37 were injured after a drone struck an online retailer warehouse in the city of Elektrostal, while two others were injured in Noginsk city, said regional Gov.Andrey Vorobiev.