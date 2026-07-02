Italy heat wave gives way to July snowfall in Alps Snowfall began Wednesday at Stelvio Pass

After a severe week-long heat wave in Italy, high temperatures gave way to summer snowfall in the Alpine region, Italian daily La Repubblica reported Thursday.

Snow began Wednesday afternoon at the Stelvio Pass, with temperatures dropping sharply, according to the daily.

Strong winds and hailstorms also hit Trentino and South Tyrol, prompting firefighters to respond to several incidents in the districts of Merano, Bressanone and Bolzano.

Although Italy saw some relief from the heat wave, yellow weather alerts were issued for parts of central and southern Italy as several areas braced for severe thunderstorms and rainfall.

While 11 cities are on lowest alert for heat wave for Friday, experts speaking to Sky Tg24 expect heat to return soon.

Meanwhile, Alberto Stefani, president of Italy's Veneto region, declared a regional state of emergency across the entire territory due to drought conditions and the risk of saltwater intrusion.

The decision was taken in light of a rainfall deficit that began in March, worsened in April and remained below the historical average in May.