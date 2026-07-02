'It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don’t want to support it,' says Lisa Nandy

British culture secretary quits X, says platform ‘favours abuse' 'It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don’t want to support it,' says Lisa Nandy

The UK culture secretary on Thursday announced she is leaving Elon Musk’s US-based social media platform X, saying it “isn’t healthy for our democracy” and accusing it of promoting abuse and misinformation.

Lisa Nandy also confirmed that the Department for Culture, Media and Sport will stop using the platform, making it the second UK government department to withdraw its official presence after the Attorney General’s Office.

She said she had recently taken a break from X and described the impact of stepping away as positive for her well-being.

Taking to X to announce her departure, she wrote: "I've decided to leave this platform and my Department will too."

She added: "A platform originally designed for free speech and expression now favours abuse and misinformation over meaningful debate. It isn't healthy for our democracy or our communities and I don’t want to support it."

Nandy has previously raised concerns about online safety, including the handling of harmful content and the spread of misinformation on the platform.

Her decision follows a similar move by the UK Attorney General’s Office, which stopped posting on X last month. The attorney general told MPs the platform “constantly descends to racism and misogyny.”

Critics in Britain, the US, and other countries accuse Musk of removing controls designed to curb misinformation, discrimination, and harassment, as well as manipulating the platform to promote extremist material.



Numerous news outlets, celebrities, and organizations have withdrawn from X, formerly known as Twitter, calling it toxic.