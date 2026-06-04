Italian lawmakers approve framework law on nuclear energy Bill allows government to draft regulations on sustainable nuclear power production, fusion research, radioactive waste management

The Italian Chamber of Deputies approved a framework law Thursday on nuclear energy, allowing the government to draft regulations on sustainable nuclear power production, fusion research and radioactive waste management, according to the ANSA news agency.

The bill passed 155 - 86 and now heads to the Senate for final approval.

Once approved by both houses of parliament, it will give the government the authority to regulate the production of energy from sustainable nuclear sources, research nuclear fusion and manage radioactive waste.

"We will have the implementing decrees for the nuclear framework law by Christmas," Environment and Energy Security Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin said at a news conference.

Pichetto said the first operational reactors in Italy could come online in 2034 - 2035.

He said the government wants to provide the country with a legal framework that would enable it to make the decisions needed to secure energy supplies for the coming decades.

Pichetto stressed that the bill "concerns only civilian nuclear energy," adding, "I agree with not using it for military purposes."

The bill "must put the country in a position to meet growing energy demand. All experts foresee an explosion in demand, driven by data centers and industry. We must complement renewables with nuclear energy and hydrogen, not replace them," he added.