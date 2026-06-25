Government convenes interministerial meeting after meteorologists warn temperatures could reach 39-40C across much of country

Heatwave grips Poland as authorities brace for 40C temperatures Government convenes interministerial meeting after meteorologists warn temperatures could reach 39-40C across much of country

Poland is bracing for one of its most intense heatwaves in recent years, with forecasters warning temperatures could exceed 40C (104F) in parts of the country.

The heatwave is expected to peak over the weekend, according to the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management (IMGW). Western regions, particularly Lower Silesia, could see temperatures of 39-40C (102-104F), while much of central Poland is expected to record highs above 35C (95F).

Interior Minister Marcin Kierwinski convened an interministerial meeting Thursday to coordinate the government's response, with firefighters, police and health services placed on heightened alert over concerns about wildfires, water safety, heatstroke and dehydration — particularly among elderly people and children.

Health authorities urged residents to avoid outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day, stay hydrated, wear light clothing and check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors. Officials also warned that high temperatures increase the risk of foodborne illnesses, including salmonella.

The weather service has already issued heat warnings for western Poland, with additional alerts expected as temperatures continue to rise. Some forecasts suggest the current episode could challenge long-standing national June temperature records.