Heat wave sparks wildfires across Germany

Forest fires caused by the ongoing drought have kept fire departments busy putting out the fires in several parts of Germany, a news report said Sunday.

In the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate, a fire broke out in an area where unexploded ordnance was buried, followed by multiple explosions. Part of the town of Traisen has to be evacuated, according to the German Press Agency (dpa).

A major operation was also underway in the eastern town of Gohrischheide, where fire departments are trying to bring a renewed forest fire under control. Flames were also raging in other areas.

Several wildfires were also reported in the forests of the eastern states of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and Saxony-Anhalt.

Hottest night ever recorded in Germany

Meanwhile, the German Weather Service (DWD) said Saturday night was the warmest on record in Germany. The record was set in the town of Kubschutz, in the eastern state of Saxony, where the nighttime temperature did not drop below 29.4 degrees Celsius (84.9 degrees Fahrenheit).

The previous record was set in August 2003 in the town of Weinbiet, in the southwestern state of Rhineland-Palatinate, when the temperature did not fall below 27.2 C (81.0 F).

The current heat wave is already historic in terms of both its duration and the temperatures reached. In the town of Drewitz in the state of Saxony-Anhalt, a high of 41.5 C (106.7 F) was recorded on Saturday.

According to a DWD spokesperson, at least one other weather station recorded 41.4 C (106.5 F) on Saturday.

Germany has been in the grip of an unusual heat wave for days.