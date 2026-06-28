More than 900 flights delayed and dozens canceled at Heathrow and Gatwick after thunderstorms trigger air traffic restrictions

Thunderstorms disrupt hundreds of flights at London's Heathrow, Gatwick airports More than 900 flights delayed and dozens canceled at Heathrow and Gatwick after thunderstorms trigger air traffic restrictions

Hundreds of flights at London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports have been delayed after severe thunderstorms prompted air traffic restrictions across southeast England and parts of Europe, with the UK's air traffic control service warning that disruption is likely to continue into Sunday.

More than 900 inbound and outbound flights at the two airports were delayed by up to 11 hours on Saturday evening, while dozens were canceled, BBC reported, citing flight tracking service FlightAware.

The UK's air traffic control provider NATS said thunderstorms across southeast England and Europe forced aircraft to avoid affected airspace and remain farther apart, reducing the number of flights that could operate safely.

"We understand disruption is frustrating, but we're working closely with airlines and airports to reduce disruption as much as possible," NATS said, urging passengers to check with their airlines before traveling.

According to FlightAware, more than 474 flights at Heathrow and 439 at Gatwick were delayed on Saturday.

Eurocontrol, Europe's air traffic management agency, said the worst delays were concentrated in airspace between southeast England and northwestern Europe, where storm systems were most active.

It warned that additional thunderstorms forecast across Europe on Sunday could continue affecting flight routes, although UK airspace was expected to improve.

The storms followed a record-breaking heat wave that saw the UK register its highest-ever June temperature of 37.3 C (99.1 F) in Suffolk on Friday.

British Airways said it had adjusted its schedule because of weather-related air traffic restrictions, while EasyJet said thunderstorms had limited arrivals and departures at Gatwick.

EasyJet stated that affected passengers have been offered refunds, alternative flights, hotel accommodations, and meals as needed.

Heathrow and Gatwick airports said temporary air traffic restrictions caused by adverse weather conditions had affected operations and advised passengers to check the latest flight information with their airlines before heading to the airports.