Unauthorized entry into a restricted area set off alarm, prompting broad security search that cleared parts of terminal

Germany’s Hamburg airport resumes operations after security incident Unauthorized entry into a restricted area set off alarm, prompting broad security search that cleared parts of terminal

Hamburg Airport gradually resumed operations on Friday afternoon after a traveler entered a restricted security area without authorization, triggering an alarm and forcing a full terminal evacuation.

Airport spokesperson Katja Bromm told the Bild newspaper that the alarm was triggered when a passenger apparently pressed an emergency door button by mistake, briefly gaining access to the secure zone in Terminal 2.

The traveler was quickly detained and taken to an airport police station. Despite the arrest, authorities ordered a precautionary sweep of the secure perimeter.

Passengers who had already cleared security were escorted out of the restricted area, and those already on aircraft were told to disembark, temporarily halting all departures.

The security breach and terminal evacuation caused chaos for hundreds of travelers, and delays of up to three hours were reported.