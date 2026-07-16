Doha says these reports aim to ‘undermine its pivotal role in mediation, push region toward further escalation and chaos’

Qatar categorically rejects Israeli reports of military action against Iran Doha says these reports aim to ‘undermine its pivotal role in mediation, push region toward further escalation and chaos’

Qatar on Thursday categorically rejected Israeli media reports claiming that Doha had agreed to participate in military action against Iran.

“These allegations have been circulated by individuals seeking to draw the State of Qatar into the conflict, to undermine its pivotal role in mediation, and to push the region towards further escalation and chaos,” the International Media Office said in a statement.

Doha stressed that it has repeatedly affirmed since the start of the US-Iran conflict that it “has not participated and will not participate” in any military action against any neighboring country.

“Qatar will not allow such misleading allegations to undermine its active diplomatic efforts to bring the conflict to an end, and that it will continue its good offices in coordination with its regional and international partners to reach a comprehensive and sustainable agreement that addresses the concerns of all parties,” the statement said.

The office did not identify the Israeli media outlets that published the reports, nor did it provide any further details.

Regional escalation flared up in February when the US and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran, while Tehran retaliated with missile and drone strikes targeting Gulf nations hosting US assets.

Iran and the US reached a Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding last month aimed at ending their conflict and reaching a lasting peace agreement. Tensions, however, escalated in recent days over the Strait of Hormuz, with the two sides exchanging attacks.