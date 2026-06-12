Chemical found in drinking water could affect unborn children and reproduction, regulator says

EU chemicals agency warns widely used 'forever chemical' may pose greater health risks Chemical found in drinking water could affect unborn children and reproduction, regulator says

A widely used "forever chemical" found in drinking water may be more harmful to human health than previously believed, the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) said in a new assessment reported by Dutch broadcaster NOS on Friday.

ECHA said trifluoroacetic acid (TFA), a substance used in pesticides and air-conditioning systems, may harm unborn children and negatively affect reproduction.

The agency also classified the chemical as “persistent, mobile and toxic,” warning that it could contribute to long-term water pollution.

“This insight is certainly new,” toxicologist Jacob de Boer told NOS. “There were already studies pointing in this direction, but ECHA has conducted extensive research,” he said, describing the findings as “worrying signals” that require attention.

The TFA had long been considered less harmful than many other PFAS compounds, despite growing concerns among environmental groups and scientists.

The Dutch National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM) said it was already aware of the risks identified by ECHA and described the new classification as an important step toward broader international recognition of the issue.

The assessment may influence ongoing discussions within the EU on possible restrictions on PFAS chemicals.

PFAS are a group of synthetic chemicals often referred to as “forever chemicals” because they break down slowly in the environment.

The TFA is used in some pesticides and air-conditioning systems and can enter drinking water supplies because it dissolves easily in water.