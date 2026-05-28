Free University in Berlin urged to cut academic ties with Israel, take stand against apartheid, genocide

German students demand academic boycott of Israeli institutions Free University in Berlin urged to cut academic ties with Israel, take stand against apartheid, genocide

Students at Berlin’s Free University (FU) staged a protest Thursday to demand that the university administration join an academic boycott of Israeli institutions.

Demonstrators gathered outside the Institute of Social and Cultural Anthropology, holding banners that read: “Students against genocide: Stop the complicity” and “Anthropology students demand academic boycott.”

Speakers at the rally demanded FU Berlin end cooperation with Israeli academic institutions, warning that continued ties would make the university complicit in Israel's genocide in the Gaza Strip and apartheid regime against Palestinians.

Protesters also chanted slogans, including “Stop the genocide”, “Boycott Israel”, “From Berlin to Gaza, intifada”, and “Freedom for Palestine.”