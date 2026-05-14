26 monitored cases remain under strict isolation with 'no symptoms’ reported, health authorities say

France says all hantavirus contacts asymptomatic, 4 children test negative 26 monitored cases remain under strict isolation with 'no symptoms’ reported, health authorities say

French health authorities said Thursday that all 26 identified contacts linked to an hantavirus case associated with the MV Hondius remain asymptomatic, while four children tested negative, broadcaster BFMTV reported.

“All 26 contacts are in isolation but without symptoms,” the government said.

Officials said the group includes 22 people who had been in contact with the deceased patient during commercial flights, as well as four French passengers repatriated after travelling on the MV Hondius.

A fifth passenger linked to the ship tested positive and is currently in intensive care in serious condition.

The four ship passengers who tested negative are under strict hospital isolation at Bichat Hospital in Paris.

The remaining contacts are also under medical monitoring, authorities said.

Hantavirus is a rare disease usually transmitted through infected rodents or their droppings, though some strains can also spread between humans.

Its fatality rate can reach 40-50%, according to the WHO, and is especially deadly among elderly individuals or those with underlying health conditions.