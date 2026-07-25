Authorities expand emergency operations as major wildfires force more evacuations across the country’s southwest

France’s Macron orders military support as wildfires spread Authorities expand emergency operations as major wildfires force more evacuations across the country’s southwest

French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday ordered the armed forces to provide “maximum reinforcement” to the country’s Civil Security as several large wildfires continued to spread across southwestern France, broadcaster Franceinfo reported, citing the president’s office.

An interministerial crisis unit had to meet Friday evening at Macron’s request under the authority of Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu. The interior, armed forces, health, transport and environment ministries were expected to attend.

In the Gironde department, more than 19,000 hectares had already been destroyed by the fires, according to local authorities. The prefect of the Nouvelle-Aquitaine region described the blaze as “XXL” and “ravenous,” saying spot fires could spread as far as one kilometer.

Authorities said about 100 buildings had been destroyed in Gironde, where around 1,000 firefighters were battling the flames.

Officials also announced new evacuations in several municipalities near Bordeaux as the fire advanced west of the city. National reinforcements, including firefighters, military personnel, healthcare workers and specialists, were due to be deployed, authorities said.

At least 141,000 people have been evacuated across southwestern France since Wednesday evening, including 110,000 in Gironde and 31,000 in the Landes department, the Interior Ministry said.

In the Landes department, another wildfire burned more than 2,600 hectares, authorities said. More than 23,000 people were evacuated between Thursday evening and Friday morning, while another 8,000 people were being evacuated Friday in Parentis. Around 500 firefighters were deployed in the department.

In the Var department, the Ponteves wildfire, which has burned about 2,700 hectares since Tuesday, remained active, according to authorities. Renewed flare-ups prompted additional precautionary evacuations.

In Cap-Ferret, evacuations were being carried out by road and sea to Arcachon. Local authorities said about 44,000 people had been evacuated since the fire began Wednesday.

Authorities continued to strengthen ground and aerial firefighting resources as multiple wildfires remained active across southern France.